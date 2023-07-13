Shakespearian Tragedy – For The Bookies

Emperor’s Star is reportedly pretty smart and Charlie Appleby’s unraced colt may well be one for the future, but whether he will have the speed over the seven furlongs to cope with Capulet is open to question. The son of Justify out of Wedding Vow, who is a daughter of Galileo, he is absolutely bred in the purple, and if he is ready to roll as you would expect from Aidan O’Brien, he can win this under Ryan Moore who is still in my eyes the best jockey in action at present.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Capulet 4.10pm Newmarket 9/2 Bet365