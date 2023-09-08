Time For Troy To Walk The Walk

I don’t usually like short-priced favourites, but everyone has told me that Aidan O’Brien’s City Of Troy is the best two-year-old seen in the World this year and possibly the next superstar. I will be outrageous enough to say I was the only one not that taken with his six and a half length win in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, but I am told by people cleverer than me that his times per furlong were spectacular.

Me, I need more convincing, so we will see this afternoon, but Ryan Moore has presumably picked him ahead of unbeaten stablemate Henry Longfellow and I may or may not be convinced at about 4.04pm on Sunday afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win City Of Troy 4.00pm The Curragh 4/7 most bookmakers