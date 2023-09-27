Recent Winner Can Go In Again

North again, only this time we are off to the all-weather as Newcastle put on an evening card with my one suggestion racing in the 8.00pm. Rightly or wrongly I have always felt that horses improve for their first race following wind surgery, and if that is the case how can I resist the temptations of Eldrickjones here?

The son of Cotai Glory showed marked improvement on his first start after the operation with a comfortable success here over a furlong shorter, and although he has to carry a 5lb winner’s penalty, he will be going up 6lb for future races so on paper at least, he is a pound well in. More importantly, I believe he will improve again for that race and if that is the case, top-weight may not stop him doubling up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eldrickjones 8.00pm Newcastle 4/1 Bet365