Well-Weighted Filly Is Hard To Oppose

Finding a second bet was always going to be a problem but William Haggas comes to our rescue along with Tom Marquand as they step Holocene back up in trip in the 8.15pm that closes the Wolverhampton evening card.

A winner at Ripon over a mile and a quarter on her debut in May, she has hit a top four place in all her races since, culminating in a course win over a mile plus here last week.

Upped nine pounds by the handicapper for that, she gets in here carrying a 6lb winner’s penalty instead which effectively leaves her 3lb well in at these weights, and with her stable and jockey remaining in great form, she looks the best bet on the Flat where we are limited to nothing but all-weather meetings.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Holocene 8.15pm Wolverhampton 5/4 William Hill