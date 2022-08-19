The Cruellest Cut Of All May Give Us A Winner

A gelding operation can, on occasion, bring about plenty of improvement, and that looks to be the case with Sir Michael Stoute’s Ikhtiraaq, a narrow winner at Yarmouth before the operation, and an authoritative winner at Pontefract on his one start since.

He has a 6lb penalty to carry here for that win but will probably go up even more once he has been reassessed, and connections see fit to strike quickly before that happens. Trip and track seem unlikely to be any issue, and if he arrives here in the same form he may well follow up before being forced in to better races.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ikhtiraaq 6.12pm Sandown 11/4 William Hill, Bet Victor, Coral, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Boylesports and others