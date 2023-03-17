Tzar Can Rule At Chepstow

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
31
Chepstow put on the better meeting in the UK this Sunday afternoon, and if the booking of Harry Cobden to ride Tzarmix is as positive as I hope it is, then we can get a place t the very least in the opener at 1.30pm.

Although the five-year-old unseated Sam Twiston-Davies at Hereford two out on his debut he had shown some signs of ability, and put in a better if not hoof prefect display when third at Ludlow in early January.

Sure to have been well schooled since by Sam Thomas who is rapidly making a name for himself in the training ranks, he gets 7lbs from likely favourite L’Astroboy and could well prove a worthy adversary to the top-weight. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tzarmix 1.30pm Chepstow 9/2 most bookmakers

