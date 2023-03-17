Tzar Can Rule At Chepstow

Chepstow put on the better meeting in the UK this Sunday afternoon, and if the booking of Harry Cobden to ride Tzarmix is as positive as I hope it is, then we can get a place t the very least in the opener at 1.30pm.

Although the five-year-old unseated Sam Twiston-Davies at Hereford two out on his debut he had shown some signs of ability, and put in a better if not hoof prefect display when third at Ludlow in early January.

Sure to have been well schooled since by Sam Thomas who is rapidly making a name for himself in the training ranks, he gets 7lbs from likely favourite L’Astroboy and could well prove a worthy adversary to the top-weight.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tzarmix 1.30pm Chepstow 9/2 most bookmakers