King To Be Crowned In The Big One?

The July Cup over six furlongs at 4.25pm is the race of the day without doubt, and with runners from Australia, Japan, and Ireland joining the home team, we have a truly international affair.

Richard Fahey’s Perfect Power heads the market after his impressive success in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and he is very difficult to oppose, but 7/2 looks skinny enough to me and I will be risking a few pennies each way on the much bigger priced King Hermes, the only Japanese raider and overpriced in my view. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi used to work in Newmarket has wanted to win this race for some time now (32 years to be exact), and don’t forget, the Japanese did win this with Agnes World was back in the year 2000.

A lightly raced son of Lord Kanaloa, he has won two of them and run well without coming home in front in some high class races at home. The six furlongs is a potential issue, but he well be running on powerfully over this trip and as his handler knows what it takes to win big races abroad, he may well outrun his price and land a place for us this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way King Hermes 4.25pm Newmarket 50/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair