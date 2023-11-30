Sing For Your Supper

On a weekend that might be best labelled “I probably shouldn’t” word reaches me that newcomer Opera King has an engine ahead of his debut in the Doncaster bumper that rounds off the card at 3.16pm.

I am quietly confident when I say that he had loftier ambitions when bought as a yearling for 100,000 Guineas in October 2021, but then again as a son of multiple Group One and Epsom Derby winner Australia related to numerous winners, Doncaster in December was unlikely to be on his agenda.

As it is he didn’t see a racecourse for Andrew Balding and has switched to new owners and the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies for a new career, but if he can use all or any of his built in Flat speed here, he could still be a force to reckon with.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Opera King 3.16pm Doncaster 17/2 William Hill