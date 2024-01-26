There’s A Storm Coming At Doncaster

I could be wrong (nothing new there) but I saw signs of a revival in Ben Pauling’s Storminhome last time out when the seven-year-old finished fourth at Doncaster, beaten 13 lengths after weaking late on over the three miles.

Lightly raced over fences, there is the likelihood of improvement to come, and off 2lb lower here in a weaker race over shorter, and in first time cheekpieces, he might well hit the frame and a half decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Storminhome 12.50pm Doncaster 9/2 Bet365 and William Hill