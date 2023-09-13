ROLL UP ROLL UP – TICKETS ON SALE SOON FOR THE DUTCH MASTERS

DUTCH DARTS MASTERS RETURNS TO WORLD SERIES CIRCUIT IN 2024 WITH DEN BOSCH DEBUT

The Dutch Darts Masters will return to the World Series of Darts circuit in 2024, with Den Bosch to host the sport’s biggest names on January 26-27.

The PDC’s first visit to Den Bosch will see eight of the world’s biggest names and eight top talents from the Netherlands battling it out across two days for TV silverware.

Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen, Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld, former UK Open champion Danny Noppert and Dutch World Cup star Dirk van Duijvenbode are among the home favourites set to be in action at Maaspoort Den Bosch.

The field is also set to include current World Champion Michael Smith and Belgian star Dimitri Van den Bergh – who won the Dutch Darts Masters in 2022 when the World Series visited Amsterdam.

Tickets for the 2024 Dutch Darts Masters will go on staggered sale from Monday September 25.

2024 Dutch Darts Masters

Maaspoort Den Bosch

Session Schedule

Friday January 26 (1900 CET)

First Round x8

Saturday January 27 (1900 CET)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Ticket information & Terms & Conditions available at pdc.tv/tickets.

Photo credit Kelly Deckers/PDC