The Weather Has Been Kind To Karl Burke With Any Luck

Trainer Karl Burke may have struck lucky once again ahead of the Group Two May Hill Stakes with a blazing hot spell of drying weather suddenly followed by heavy rain, making the going on the soft side of good this afternoon at best.

That may play into the hands of Darnation, the winner of her last two starts, by 10 lengths at Thirsk (the runner-up and fourth won next time out to frank the form) and then at Goodwood in the Group Three Prestige Fillies Stakes by a couple of lengths, with both starts officially on soft ground.

Although there is no reason to believe she will not act (or even improve) for a faster surface as a daughter of To Darn Hot (who won on Good to Soft, Good, and Good to Firm), we do know she will handle any cut thrown at her, a comment that cannot yet be applied to her lightly raced rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Darnation 3.00pm Doncaster 15/8 Paddy Power and Betfair