PUNTERS WERE THE WINNERS THANKS TO THE WORLD POOL AND THE TOTE GUARANTEE

Irish Champion Stakes Day at Leopardstown on Saturday proved to be very popular again with racing fans all over the globe with HK$232.2m (approx. €27.7m) bet into World Pool via the seven World Pool bet types in operation on the day.

The main race of the day saw Auguste Rodin give Aidan O’Brien his 12th Irish Champion Stakes and fifth in a row. The son of Deep Impact was the second leg of a four-timer on the day for the master of Ballydoyle and his stable jockey Ryan Moore.

This was the third year World Pool was in operation on Irish Champion Stakes Day. Turnover was almost on par with 2022’s figure of HK$234.8m (approx. €27.9m) and significantly up on 2021’s figure of HK$192.8m (€22.9m).

In addition, customers using Tote in Ireland and the UK received great value with Tote Win beating the industry Starting Price in three out of the eight races and matching in the other five with Tote Guarantee in place. Tote Exacta beat Forecast in all eight races with the average payout 44% higher with the Tote.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said:

“We were treated to some excellent racing at Leopardstown on Saturday and it was really pleasing to see such strong turnover on the day. Aidan O’Brien continued his love affair with the Irish Champion Stakes, while Tahiyra was hugely impressive once again in the Matron Stakes.

“The whole racing industry in Ireland has really embraced the World Pool concept. There was lots of fantastic branding all over the course; strong, competitive fields and we are delighted with how these World Pool meetings are progressing.

“Thanks to everyone at Leopardstown, Horse Racing Ireland and Tote Ireland, as well as all the connections of the runners. We’re already looking forward to our Irish World Pool fixtures next year.”

Tahiyra’s groom Davy Glennon scoops €4,000 World Pool Moment of the Day prize

Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra landed her third successive Group 1 in the Matron Stakes and her triumph was chosen as World Pool Moment of the Day, giving her long-term groom Davy Glennon the €4,000 prize.

“She’s just a wonderful, lovely filly to have anything to do with. I’m delighted to have won today and every day she does win,” Glennon said.

Speaking about the part Glennon plays in the team at Rosewell House, Weld said: “Davy is an essential part of our team and he’s a tremendous person to have to look after a horse. He’s very selective and only likes to look after the best, so you have to be selective what you give him!

“He’s gifted and I’m very proud to have him in my employment. Nobody deserves this award, I think, more so than him. I appreciate World Pool giving him this because of the effort and the work that he puts in.”

Glennon will now have the chance to win a trip to Hong Kong next year should Tahiyra’s Matron Stakes performance be chosen as World Pool Moment of the Year.

Tote value for UK and Irish customers betting into World Pool for Irish Champions Day:

Tote Win beat the Industry Starting Price in three out of the eight races and matched on the remaining occasions

Tote Win overround was 113% versus an industry Starting Price of 121%

Tote Exacta beat Forecast in all eight races with the average payout 44% higher with the Tote

Tote Trifecta beat Tricast in six out of the seven races where it operated

Upcoming WP fixtures in 2023:

World Pool is next in operation on Saturday 7 October where the day will be split between Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington (five races) and Sun Chariot Stakes Day at Newmarket (four races).

7 Oct – Turnbull Stakes Day (P)

7 Oct – Sun Chariot Stakes Day (P)

8 Oct – Gran Premio Latinoamericano (S)

14 Oct – The Everest Day (P)

21 Oct – Caufield Cup Day (P)

21 Oct – British Champions Day (F)

28 Oct – Cox Plate Day (P)

4 Nov – Victoria Derby Day (F)

F: Full meeting – World Pool coverage on all races in the relevant meeting

P: Part meeting – World Pool coverage only on selected races in the relevant meeting

S: Single race – World Pool coverage only on this race in the relevant meeting

