Speedy Sort Debuts Tonight

It is no secret that trainer William Haggas has plenty of contacts in South African racing (as do I), and he introduces a smartly bred sort in the 6.30pm at Wolverhampton tonight in Girl Racer, a daughter of No Nay Never out of In The Fast Lane, a daughter of top South Africa sire Jet Master and a half-sister to winners Real Gone Kid and Stipelik.

We will have to take her fitness on trust hence the each way suggestion, but she starts off at a sensible level under Cieren Fallon, and if she lives up to her breeding, she arrives with every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Girl Racer 6.30pm Wolverhampton 9/4 Bet365