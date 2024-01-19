Ryan Is On Fire

Ryan Moore in in action at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon, and he may well prove all the difference in getting Fire Demon home in front in the 12.50pm. He reappeared at Kempton over this trip in early January to win his maiden at the fourth attempt after making all over this trip to score by half a length despite hanging left and interfering with the runner up – the third was a long away adrift.

If he continues to learn from experience and keeps a straighter path, he looks the one on the upgrade ahead of his handicap debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fire Demon 12.50pm Lingfield 6/4 BetMGM and BetUK