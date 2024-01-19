The Trip Looks The Key To The Varian Runner

Amazing looked horse to keep on the right side of when stepping up in trip to win for the first time at Wolverhampton last month, and she has her first start of 2024 in the mile and a half handicap at Lingfield this afternoon with Hollie Doyle in the saddle.

Although as a daughter of Siyouni you would expect her to be better over shorter, she kept well to get up late that day after being switched off out the back early doors over this trip.

Upped 4lb by the handicapper, I am hoping there is even more to come from the lightly raced four-year-old, and with the Roger Varian horses running to form in recent months, she has as good a chance as any in this competitive heat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Amazing 1.25pm Lingfield 3/1 William Hill