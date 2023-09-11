THE PDC JUST KEEPS ON EXPANDING AROUND THE WORLD – HERE IS THE CALENDAR TO HELP YOU GET YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE

2024 PDC CALENDAR UNVEILED: NEW DESTINATIONS & ALL MIDWEEK PCS CONFIRMED

The 2024 PDC calendar will see over 170 days of darts played around the world, with visits to new destinations and all midweek Players Championship events among the highlights of next year’s schedule.

The PDC European Tour will visit Switzerland for the first time next year, as 13 three-day events take place across a record seven nations from February-October in 2024, including a new tournament in Antwerp as the sport’s growth in Belgium continues.

For the first time, all 30 Players Championship events will be played on midweek dates across 2024 in Wigan, Leicester, Hildesheim and Milton Keynes.

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, focus initially turns to the PDC Qualifying Schools, which will be held from January 8-14 as two stages of play each take place in Milton Keynes, England (UK Q School) and Kalkar, Germany (European Q School). Full entry details will be published in due course at pdc.tv/QSchool.

The Premier League season will begin in Wales on February 1, the first of 16 league phase nights being staged in Cardiff, before reaching its climax with the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on May 23.

A busy start to the year continues as the world’s top 24 players compete in The Masters in Milton Keynes from February 2-4.

Tickets for The Masters will go on sale from Monday September 25.

The ever-popular annual festival of darts, the UK Open, will take place from March 1-3 at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.

The World Cup of Darts will take place in Frankfurt from June 27-30, before 32 of the world’s biggest stars head to Blackpool for the World Matchplay from July 13-21.

The third staging of the Women’s World Matchplay will also take place on July 21 as eight of the women’s game’s top talents take to the Winter Gardens stage.

Amsterdam will once again play host to the World Series of Darts Finals from September 13-15, before the World Grand Prix takes place from October 7-13.

The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit will head to Dortmund for the European Championship from October 24-27, while the Grand Slam of Darts is set to take place from November 9-17 in Wolverhampton.

The top 64 players from the final Players Championship Order of Merit will advance to Minehead for the Players Championship Finals, taking place from November 22-24.

The PDC Women’s Series will again see 24 events take place at venues in the UK and Germany across six double-header weekends, with places in televised events – including the Women’s World Matchplay and World Darts Championship – on offer.

The Challenge and Development Tours will also see 24 tournaments take place, as players from across the globe compete for places in TV events, while the World Youth Championship will see its early rounds staged in October and the final played in Minehead in November.

Plans for the 2024 World Series of Darts will be confirmed in due course.