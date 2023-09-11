THE PDC JUST KEEPS ON EXPANDING AROUND THE WORLD – HERE IS THE CALENDAR TO HELP YOU GET YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE

2024 PDC CALENDAR UNVEILED: NEW DESTINATIONS & ALL MIDWEEK PCS CONFIRMED

The 2024 PDC calendar will see over 170 days of darts played around the world, with visits to new destinations and all midweek Players Championship events among the highlights of next year’s schedule.

The PDC European Tour will visit Switzerland for the first time next year, as 13 three-day events take place across a record seven nations from February-October in 2024, including a new tournament in Antwerp as the sport’s growth in Belgium continues.

For the first time, all 30 Players Championship events will be played on midweek dates across 2024 in Wigan, Leicester, Hildesheim and Milton Keynes.

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, focus initially turns to the PDC Qualifying Schools, which will be held from January 8-14 as two stages of play each take place in Milton Keynes, England (UK Q School) and Kalkar, Germany (European Q School). Full entry details will be published in due course at pdc.tv/QSchool.

The Premier League season will begin in Wales on February 1, the first of 16 league phase nights being staged in Cardiff, before reaching its climax with the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on May 23.

A busy start to the year continues as the world’s top 24 players compete in The Masters in Milton Keynes from February 2-4.

Tickets for The Masters will go on sale from Monday September 25.

The ever-popular annual festival of darts, the UK Open, will take place from March 1-3 at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.

The World Cup of Darts will take place in Frankfurt from June 27-30, before 32 of the world’s biggest stars head to Blackpool for the World Matchplay from July 13-21.

The third staging of the Women’s World Matchplay will also take place on July 21 as eight of the women’s game’s top talents take to the Winter Gardens stage.

Amsterdam will once again play host to the World Series of Darts Finals from September 13-15, before the World Grand Prix takes place from October 7-13.

The top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit will head to Dortmund for the European Championship from October 24-27, while the Grand Slam of Darts is set to take place from November 9-17 in Wolverhampton.

The top 64 players from the final Players Championship Order of Merit will advance to Minehead for the Players Championship Finals, taking place from November 22-24.

The PDC Women’s Series will again see 24 events take place at venues in the UK and Germany across six double-header weekends, with places in televised events – including the Women’s World Matchplay and World Darts Championship – on offer.

The Challenge and Development Tours will also see 24 tournaments take place, as players from across the globe compete for places in TV events, while the World Youth Championship will see its early rounds staged in October and the final played in Minehead in November.

Plans for the 2024 World Series of Darts will be confirmed in due course.

2024 PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION EVENTS CALENDAR
DAYDATEVENUETOURNAMENT
 JANUARY  
Mon – Sun8 – 14KalkarEuropean Q School
Mon – Sun8 – 14Milton KeynesUK Q School
Fri19Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 1 + 2
Sat20Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 3 + 4
Sun21Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 5
 FEBRUARY  
Thu1CardiffPremier League 1
Fri – Sun2 – 4Milton KeynesThe Masters
Thu8BerlinPremier League 2
Mon12WiganPlayers Championship 1
Tue13WiganPlayers Championship 2
Wed14WiganEuropean Tour TCHQ 1 + 2
Thu15GlasgowPremier League 3
Fri16HildesheimEuropean Tour HNQ 2 + 3 / AMQ 2 + 3
Sat17HildesheimEuropean Tour HNQ 4 + 6 / AMQ 4 + 6
Sun18HildesheimEuropean Tour AMQ 1 / AMQ 5
Mon19LeicesterPlayers Championship 3
Tue20LeicesterPlayers Championship 4
Wed21LeicesterEuropean Tour TCHQ 3 + 4
Thu22NewcastlePremier League 4
Fri23Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 1 + 2
Sat24Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 3 + 4
Sun25Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 5
Thu29ExeterPremier League 5
 MARCH  
Fri – Sun1 – 3MineheadUK Open
Thu7BrightonPremier League 6
Thu7WiezeEuropean Tour HNQ 1
Fri – Sun8 – 10WiezeEuropean Tour 1
Thu14NottinghamPremier League 7
Fri15HildesheimChallenge Tour 6 + 7
Sat16HildesheimChallenge Tour 8 + 9
Sun17HildesheimChallenge Tour 10
Mon18HildesheimPlayers Championship 5
Tue19HildesheimPlayers Championship 6
Thu21DublinPremier League 8
Sat23WiganWomen’s Series 1 + 2
Sun24WiganWomen’s Series 3 + 4
Thu28BelfastPremier League 9
Sat – Mon30 – Apr 1MunichEuropean Tour 2
 APRIL  
Thu4ManchesterPremier League 10
Mon8LeicesterPlayers Championship 7
Tue9LeicesterPlayers Championship 8
Wed10LeicesterEuropean Tour TCHQ 5 + 6
Wed10RiesaEuropean Tour AMQ 7
Thu11BirminghamPremier League 11
Thu11RiesaEuropean Tour AMQ 8 + 9
Fri – Sun12 – 14RiesaEuropean Tour 3
Thu18RotterdamPremier League 12
Fri – Sun19 – 21SindelfingenEuropean Tour 4
Sat20WiganWomen’s Series 5 + 6
Sun21WiganWomen’s Series 7 + 8
Thu25LiverpoolPremier League 13
Thu25GrazEuropean Tour HNQ 5
Fri – Sun26 – 28GrazEuropean Tour 5
 MAY  
Thu2AberdeenPremier League 14
Fri3HildesheimDevelopment Tour 6 + 7
Sat4HildesheimDevelopment Tour 8 + 9
Sun5HildesheimDevelopment Tour 10
Mon6HildesheimPlayers Championship 9
Tue7HildesheimPlayers Championship 10
Wed8HildesheimEuropean Tour TCHQ 7 + 8
Thu9LeedsPremier League 15
Fri – Sun10 – 12KielEuropean Tour 6
Thu16SheffieldPremier League 16
Fri17HildesheimEuropean Tour HNQ 8 + 9
Sat18HildesheimEuropean Tour AMQ 10 + 11
Sun19HildesheimEuropean Tour AMQ 12 + 13
Thu23LondonPremier League Play-Offs
Thu23RosmalenEuropean Tour HNQ 7
Fri – Sun24 – 26RosmalenEuropean Tour 7
JUNE  
Fri7LeicesterChallenge Tour 11 + 12
Sat8LeicesterChallenge Tour 13 + 14
Sun9LeicesterChallenge Tour 15
Tue11HildesheimPlayers Championship 11
Wed12HildesheimPlayers Championship 12
Thu13HildesheimEuropean Tour TCHQ 9 + 10
Sat15WiganWomen’s Series 9 + 10
Sun16WiganWomen’s Series 11 + 12
Fri – Sun21 – 23LeverkusenEuropean Tour 8
Fri21WiganDevelopment Tour 11 + 12
Sat22WiganDevelopment Tour 13 + 14
Sun23WiganDevelopment Tour 15
Thu – Sun27 – 30FrankfurtWorld Cup of Darts
 JULY  
Tue2Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 13
Wed3Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 14
Thu4Milton KeynesEuropean Tour TCHQ 11 + 12
Sat – Sun13 – 21BlackpoolWorld Matchplay
Sun21BlackpoolWomen’s World Matchplay
Fri26Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 16 + 17
Sat27Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 18 + 19
Sun28Milton KeynesDevelopment Tour 20
Wed31Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 15
 AUGUST  
Thu1Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 16
Fri2Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 17
Sat10NiedernhausenWomen’s Series 13 + 14
Sun11NiedernhausenWomen’s Series 15 + 16
Fri16Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 16 + 17
Sat17Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 18 + 19
Sun18Milton KeynesChallenge Tour 20
Wed21Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 18
Thu22Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 19
Fri23Milton KeynesWSOD Finals TCHQ + European Tour TCHQ 13
Fri – Sun30 – Sep 1HildesheimEuropean Tour 9
 SEPTEMBER  
Thu5AntwerpEuropean Tour HNQ 10
Fri – Sun6 – 8AntwerpEuropean Tour 10
Sat7WiganWomen’s Series 17 + 18
Sun8WiganWomen’s Series 19 + 20
Fri – Sun13 – 15AmsterdamWorld Series Finals
Tue17WiganPlayers Championship 20
Wed18WiganPlayers Championship 21
Thu19BudapestEuropean Tour HNQ 11
Fri – Sun20 – 22BudapestEuropean Tour 11
Tue24Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 22
Wed25Milton KeynesPlayers Championship 23
Thu26BaselEuropean Tour HNQ 12
Fri – Sun27 – 29BaselEuropean Tour 12
 OCTOBER  
Tue1WiganPlayers Championship 24
Wed2WiganPlayers Championship 25
Thu3WiganPlayers Championship 26
Mon – Sun7 – 13TBCWorld Grand Prix
Sat12WiganDevelopment Tour 21 + 22
Sun13WiganDevelopment Tour 23 + 24
Mon14WiganWorld Youth Championship Qualifier
Tue15WiganPlayers Championship 27
Wed16WiganPlayers Championship 28
Thu17PragueEuropean Tour HNQ 13
Fri – Sun18 – 20PragueEuropean Tour 13
Sat19LeicesterWomen’s Series 21 + 22
Sun20LeicesterWomen’s Series 23 + 24
Thu – Sun24 – 27DortmundEuropean Championship
Wed30LeicesterPlayers Championship 29
Thu31LeicesterPlayers Championship 30
 NOVEMBER  
Fri1LeicesterGrand Slam Qualifier
Sat2LeicesterChallenge Tour 21 + 22
Sun3LeicesterChallenge Tour 23 + 24
Sat – Sun9 – 17WolverhamptonGrand Slam of Darts
Fri – Sun22 – 24MineheadPlayers Championship Finals
Mon25WiganWorld Championship Qualifier
 DECEMBER  
TBCTBCLondonWorld Darts Championship

