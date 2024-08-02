The Rest Of The Glorious Goodwood Card – Saturday

2.25pm

A mile and three-quarter handicap is next up at Goodwood, though with just 17lb covering them all from top to bottom according to the ratings it’s going to be a close one to call. The Johnston yard have taken four of the last 10 runnings which is a spectacular record and they have two in here with current favourite Align The Stars (Joe Fanning) and Knightswood (Jason Hart), and with the first named looking to land his hat-trick, he has an obvious chance despite being put up 7lb for his latest success. That may be enough to stop him here, and I will take a chance on Intinso each way at a much bigger price. The Gosdens won this in 2022 with Trawlerman (6/1) and again last year with Sweet Willam (9/4f) and clearly know the sort needed, making the son of Siyouni potentially overpriced. Something was clearly amiss last time out when he was stone cold last in a race I am willing to overlook, but ran well enough when third at Newmarket over this trip and off this mark. Hollie Doyle rides and if she can get him back to his best, he clearly has an each way shout if nothing else.

Intenso each way 22/1 Coral

3.00pm

Sumo Sam won this last year at odds of 25/1 and she may well have been laid out for it once more by the Coles with just the one start when seventh here in May, though she has had a wind operation and may improve for another start. Melo Melo cannot be written off despite the ground being the fastest she has ever faced, but as a daughter of Gleneagles whose progeny have a 33% strike rate on Good ground and 25% on Good to Firm, meaning se may be able to give his best regardless of the ground. That said, the ratings suggest Free Wind is the best horse in the race (rated 114 and currently a 3/1 chance), and that Grateful is best in at the weights (rated 104 but she gets 11lbs from her elders). At 12/1 she looks the value call for trainer Aidan O’Brien and with Jim Crowley in the saddle (Ryan Moore heads to America), and after two wins from three starts this year with a maiden on debut and a Group Three at Fairyhouse, I suspect we may not have seen the best of her just yet.

Grateful each way 12/1 Bet365

4.45pm

It seems reasonable to suggest that a 12 runner maiden at a track like Goodwood isn’t one where you would want to guarantee a winner, and this seven-furlong contest is no exception. Sir Peter Fossick is one to consider after a debut second at Epsom which suggests he will handle the track and he can go well, a remark that also applies to Kempton third Hott Shott, and perhaps the other Epsom second Spell Master. All three can go well, but this may go the way of Angelo Buonarroti who is having his first start for Ralph Beckett. Sent to the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot for his first start, he was only ninth but beaten three lengths at the line which was not a bad start to the career of this million Euro breeze-up purchase, and even nominal improvement really ought to make a run of the mill maiden his for the taking.

Angelo Buonarroti to win 7/4 Bet365

5.20pm

One last race to go for Glorious Goodwood and I will admit, it’s been good fun in parts, and laborious in others. A nine furlong handicaps brings the curtain down and if it isn’t the trickiest race of the meeting I would be surprised. Native Warrior has been engaged in various races through the week and missed them so far waiting for better ground, but it’s been raining in Sussex and he may get his wish by Saturday if he hasn’t already run by then, of course. For that reason alone I have to oppose him (and 11/4 seems way too short for my liking anyway), but where else can we turn our attentions? Nine runnings (not run last year) have seen nine different trainers and eight different jockeys (Cieren Fallon has won it twice) so nothing to learn there, while Great Chieftain has a one out of one record at the track after scoring on Thursday, but may find this comes too soon even with a 6lb penalty. Finding the winner looks beyond me, but if Sweet Reward runs to his best he has an each way shout at big odds (16/1 as I write). The now seven-year-old likes it here with two wins and a place at the track (admittedly off lower marks) and a good fourth at Newbury in May, but he wasn’t able to repeat that form last time out Sandown when beaten a ridiculous 15 lengths into third but at least we know he can run a poor race and accept that when taking the bigger prices.

Sweet Reward each way 20/1 most bookmakers