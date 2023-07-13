TOTE TASTIC WITH PLACEPOT GUARANTEES ALL WEEKEND

Our friends at the Tote have told us they are pushing the boat out once again this weekend with MASSIVE pots up for grabs Friday through to Sunday including A QUARTER OF A MILLION POUNDS (£250,000) from Newmarket on Saturday!!

Add in the fact that the racing is top class and on TV as well and I’ll be perched in front of my TV (the gardening can wait – again) enjoying every moment.



All you/I have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to mop up our share of the placepot, but if that isn’t enough for you (?), try the Scoop6 as well – the races and current minimum pot are listed for you below.

Placepot Guarantees

Friday: Newmarket £100,000, Saturday: Newmarket £250,000, Sunday: Stratford £100,000

Saturday Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £102,508. Bonus Fund rollover £30,717.

Saturday Scoop6 Races: 2.00 York (1m Hcap, 12 declared). 2.35 York (5f Listed, 11 declared). 2.50 Newmarket (1m Hcap, 12 declared). 3.10 York (John Smith’s Cup, 22 declared). 4.00 Newmarket (Bunbury Cup, 20 declared). 4.35 Newmarket (Grp1 July Cup, 9 declared).

