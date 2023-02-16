Win By A Neck – Or Win By A Foot?

This doesn’t look the strongest ever renewal of this three mile plus contest that has been won by the likes of Reve De Sivola and Zarkandar in the past, and the early betting certainly suggests it could be a tightly matched affair. Erne River heads the betting after coming home second to Silver Flyer at Doncaster in December, but he is returning from a wind operation and there is a chance he may need this to put himself straight.

If that is the case, then Itchy Feet is the one for me, rated the same as the favourite but at a better if not brilliant price. Last time out he won at Huntingdon despite idling a little once he hit the front and although others may be put off by his age, he is only nine and this has been won three times by that age group in the last 10 years, and three times by his elders.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Itchy Feet 2.05pm Haydock 4/1 all bookmakers