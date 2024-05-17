Shhh – Newcomer Is Rumoured To Be Speedy

For the last of our three bets this Saturday, word reaches me that Adrian Nicholls has a speedy filly on his hands who goes by the name of Maw Lam.

A daughter of Acclamation out of a six-furlong Navan winner, she clearly looks the part having been bought for £100,000 as a yearling, and is reported to be showing plenty of zip in her recent work. There is always the lack of experience question that we cannot answer until after the race, but her trainer will have prepared her as well as any of the juveniles here, and at a half decent price I am still hopeful of a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maw Lam 2.00pm Thirsk 12/1 all bookmakers except Bet365