BKB 39 marks the end of an era

It will be the last show for BKM™, the oldest bareknuckle boxing promotions company in the world.

As you will know if you read this column last week or followed us on social media, we have sold the company to BYB Extreme.

That means that BKB 39 on Saturday, June 1 will be the last show under the BKB banner and with BKB rules.

After that, we will be known as BYB Extreme and fights will be fought under their rules.

It’s the start of an exciting new era for myself, Jim and everyone who works for the company and at the same time we should look back on how far we’ve come and who helped us get where we are today.

I am inviting everyone who has fought for us over the years to BKB 39 as my guest. I would love to see as many of you there as possible.

Because without the fighters, there would be no BKB™.

I remember when we first started out it was hard to find fighters. We were a new company and I was telling fighters: “Come and fight for us, this will grow.”

Fortunately, enough fighters accepted the challenge of fighting for us and helped BKB™ grow into the huge brand it became.

Without people like Scott Midgley, who I spoke to this week, and Sean George, where would we be now?

They took a chance on us and made everything that has happened since possible.

As a thank you, everyone who has ever fought for us is welcome to BKB 39 as my guest.

BKB 39 promises to be another great night. It includes a world title rematch between Scott McHugh and Aaron McCallum.

Scott won on points for the British title and Aaron is convinced that over seven rounds rather than five he can catch up with Scott.

That’s just one of 10 cracking fights we have lined up and if you want to be there, you better move fast because there are only a few left.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown