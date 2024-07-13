Skelton Traveller Looks Worth A Second Look

Meanwhile, at Stratford I will be opening the wallet just a little to have a bet on Mystic Man in the handicap chase that starts the card at 1.30pm.

Dropped a solitary pound after a miserable showing on his return at Southwell last month, we can hopefully put a line though that with the ground softer than the official description which never allowed him to get into any rhythm.

With the better going in his favour here, he can hopefully bounce back to the sort of form that saw him winning three times at Southwell and once at Fakenham in 2023 and if others fail to spot the form, we may even get a half decent price!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mystic Man 1.30pm Stratford 3/1 Bet365