Snow In August?

Anyone and everyone who knows me will be fully aware how delighted I was to see Mick Appleby crowned leading trainer at Glorious Goodwood the other week, but he is not the sort to sit back and bask in the adulation with more winners to find at any level.

Snow Berry is unlikely to ever make it to a Festival meeting, but she has won her last two start off marks of 48 and 52, both here at Nottingham, and both over the five furlongs.

Yes she does have an added 3lb here for a neck success last time out but she is kept to Class Six company and was always doing enough that day, and possibly value for further than the official margin.

Bred to be suited by even further than this as a daughter of Dragon Pulse, she won’t be stopping once she gets to the front which might be where her strength lies, and until she is up against better and more in-form rivals, I can see her winning streak continuing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Snow Berry 5.05pm Nottingham 9/2 Bet365