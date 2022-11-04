Skelton Could Score A Hole In One

Meanwhile I ought to find one selection from Ffos Las and the only one I like the look of is the Dan Skelton trained Missed Tee, a very easy point-to-point winner at Boulta in Ireland who was picked up for a bargain 5000Euros before he had raced in August 2020.

He strolled home by 12 lengths that day and is making his hurdling debut this afternoon, and if he has the speed for the two miles (the great unknown when it comes to point-to-point winners), then he has to be seen as a major player here with Harry Skelton potentially in for a very profitable afternoon in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Missed Tee 1.40pm Ffos Las 5/6 William Hill and Bet Victor