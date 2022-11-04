THIS week we have agreed a new deal that will take the world of BKB™ into millions of homes

Amazon Prime have invested in our back catalogue of shows meaning subscribers can watch any fight from BKB™ history whenever they wish.

The greats and the great fights are all there, including the clash between Hall of Famers Jimmy Sweeney and Sean George, Ricardo Franco versus James Connelly and more recently, the classic between Dan Podmore and Ryan Barrett when both dished out and took some huge punches in a real back-and-forth scrap for the world cruiserweight championship.

This is a massive boost for BKB™ as it brings the sport into a lot more homes. I’m convinced everyone who watches BKB™ on Amazon Prime will want to see more.

Netflix have also been following BKB™ fighters for a documentary that will be aired sometime next year, so more and more people will get to see what makes this sport – and these fighters – so special.

The documentary should give a great insight into the fighters and what they go through.

If it’s live BKB™ action you want, you haven’t got long to wait.

Tickets are selling well for BKB 29 on Saturday, December 3 and I’m confident everyone who’s there will see the best heavyweight fight in London that night!

I know there’s another heavyweight clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that night, but I don’t expect it will match Richie Leak versus Quentin Domingos for thrills!

If you want further proof, check them both out on You Tube.

Richie and Quentin are big strong lads who throw bombs and have fought at a good level. This is guaranteed to be an action-packed heavyweight fight!

BKB 29 is topped by a pair of world-title fights and then we will be off to Thailand in January for our first show there as we look to continue the growth of the best combat sport in the world!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown