Skeltons To Strike In The 4.41pm

Potential pace-setter Hyland may well try to bowl along in front for the Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville combo and there is little doubt he could prove difficult to catch, but I am hoping that plays in to the hands of Ashoka, who will get a target to aim at up the home straight under Harry Skelton.

Looking for his four-timer here after wins at Market Rasen and Warwick (twice), he ran on strongly to get up late on over a furlong further earlier this month, and has an added 5lb from the handicapper here, while connections have decided not to call on Jack Andrews today, who claimed 5lb off his back at Warwick.

Personally, I would have expected them to up him in class with less weight, but they obviously feel he can hump 12 stone round this afternoon, and I am hoping they can squeeze one more win out of him before he has to take on better opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ashoka 4.41pm Uttoxeter 5/2 Bet365