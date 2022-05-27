Time To Count Your Winnings

Moving on to Uttoxeter and although the 3.31pm looks a highly competitive affair, I am sweet on the each way chances of Presentandcounting with Brian Hughes in the saddle.

The Donald McCain horses have been firing over jumps and even on the Flat, and although the eight-year-old looked a little jaded when only sixth at Sandown last month, I am hearing that he is fit and firing in all cylinders once again at home. Down 3lb for that run his last win was off 9lb higher in September last year and with nine runners, I am hoping he can hit a place at the very least with a clear round this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Presentandcounting 3.31pm Uttoxeter 12/1 Bet365