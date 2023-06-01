World Pool Bonanza On Saturday With The Tote

World Pool, the globe’s largest commingled horse racing pools created and powered by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), will be in operation at Epsom for a third year on Derby Day on Saturday 3 June.

All eight races on Derby Day will be commingled, including the feature G1 Derby, G3 Diomed Stakes, G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes and Epsom Dash Handicap.

There will be seven bet types available – Win, Place, Quinella, Quinella Place (Swinger), Forecast (Exacta), Tierce (Trifecta) and Treble (pick the winner in three selected races) – and all bets from 28 countries will be commingled into World Pool.

The Derby, which posted the highest single-race turnover for any World Pool race in 2022 with HK$66.1million (£6.74m), will start at an earlier time than usual (13:30 British Summer Time) to avoid the clash with the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “For the last two years we’ve seen strong betting turnover on Derby Day, as well as good growth from 2021 to 2022, so we’re looking forward to another big day for World Pool on Saturday.

“The Derby is a race that captivates the imagination of racing fans worldwide and with this season’s renewal attracting a big field and the chance to witness Frankie Dettori’s last ever ride in the famous race, we hope it will again prove popular with people betting into World Pool. It will also be interesting to see how the earlier start time affects turnover.”

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the UK Tote Group and Racecourse Board Member of Epsom Downs, said: “Being the most important Flat race of the whole year, the Derby attracts a global audience and it is fantastic that the meeting will once again be a World Pool event. With 28 pool betting operators now part of World Pool, and a competitive and open field for this year’s feature race, the Tote will be providing huge pools and exciting opportunities for incredible value for our customers.

“Last year’s Derby meeting saw over £30.6 million bet into pools with over £6.7 million bet on the Derby. The UK Tote provided excellent value with an online overround of only 104%, versus an SP of 115%, with the Tote+ Win price beating the SP in every race. For every racing fan looking for the best odds, the Tote is the place to bet on Derby Day, while the sport will benefit from the additional income generated by World Pool. We wish everyone the best of luck for a safe and successful day.”

World Pool’s World Pool Moment of the Day award will be up for grabs for the seventh time this year and second in the UK, following 2000 Guineas Day at Newmarket, with a prize of £4,000 (approx. HK$40,000) to be awarded to the groom of the chosen winner. The winner will also get an entry into the World Pool Moment of the Year competition and the chance to win a VIP trip to Hong Kong in 2024.

Last year saw Derby winner Desert Crown chosen as the Moment of the Day winner, while turnover on Derby Day was HK$284.2 million (approx. £30.6 million), up 11 percent on 2021’s total.

Upcoming World Pool events to be hosted include:

June

Tuesday 20: Royal Ascot: King’s Stand Stakes Day – Ascot Racecourse

Wednesday 21: Royal Ascot: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes Day – Ascot Racecourse

Thursday 22: Royal Ascot: Gold Cup Day – Royal Ascot

Friday 23: Royal Ascot: Commonwealth Cup Day – Royal Ascot

Saturday 24: Royal Ascot: Platinum Jubilee Stakes Day – Royal Ascot

Please visit https://worldpool.hkjc.com/ for full details about World Pool and follow @WorldPool on Twitter for all the latest news.