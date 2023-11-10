Speak Up For This Hurdler

Ffos Las is my starting point of the two meetings this Sunday, starting late on in the afternoon with Mumbles in the 3.35pm. I don’t actually think he is the best horse in this contest but what he does have on his side is race fitness after a five-length fourth here over three miles.

He weakened from two hurdles out that day suggesting the drop back in trip here may be ideal, and although he is yet to win a race, he has only seem the course five times, and may have improvement to come as he gains in experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mumbles 3.35pm Ffos Las 13/2 most bookmakers