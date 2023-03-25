Wolves Fans Will Love This Selection

Two all-weather cards and just the one over jumps this afternoon seems a bit strange and with the Flat season on turf (and hopefully summer) sneaking up on us at a rate of knots, I would have thought decreasing any other Flat racing would have added more anticipation, but what do I know?

Basically, it’s a tough day for us punters as far as I can see, but there is a chance we may get a decent run out of Molineaux at a double figure price in the 2.30pm at Wincanton where he is up against the impressive Calgary Tiger, who has been upped 10lb for his latest success.

That may let in the Joe Tizzard trained 12-year-old who won five point-to-points last year, placing in another three, and who clearly has plenty of ability though he didn’t show that much on his return to action when only seventh at Doncaster but that was his first start in 11 months and I am inclined to think that he will strip a lot fitter here.

Add a 3lb drop in the handicap and he does look to have an each way chance, and that is the way I will be playing this race – though to very small stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Molineaux 2.30pm Wincanton 11/1 William Hill