THE news this week is that we will see Jimmy Sweeney fighting for BKB™ again

Jimmy has told us he will be back in the ring in 2023.

That’s great news for our sport because every fan of combat sport knows Jimmy is a bareknuckle boxing legend and we are proud to say he has been part of our journey from the start.

He says there’s no way he could walk away from the sport after the way the Barrie Jones rematch went.

The first punch Jimmy took reopened some old scar tissue and it was always going to be an uphill battle from there.

These things happen in bareknuckle boxing.

Perhaps Jimmy should have had a longer break – or even another fight – before taking the rematch.

But he was winning the first fight and felt he would have Barrie’s measure in the rematch.

It didn’t turn out that way, but I’m sure we are all looking forward to seeing what is next for Jimmy.

We added another big name to our roster this week.

Fans of gloved boxing will know who I mean when I mention ‘Big Sexy.’

Sean Turner is an exciting heavyweight from Dublin who’s been in with the very best.

As an amateur, he outpointed Joe Joyce in the semi finals of the Haringey Box Cup in 2011 and twice fought Anthony Joshua.

He won his pro debut in only eight seconds! and showed his toughness when going the full eight rounds with Filip Hrgovic.

You may have seen the Croatian win that terrific world-title eliminator on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

So there’s no doubting Sean’s toughness, quality or punch.

He’s an exciting addition to BKB™.

There’s a new look to our show at the O2 Arena a week on Sunday (October 16).

We have adopted the rules of partners BYB Extreme and fights will be staged in the triangle-shaped trigon over three-minute rounds and holding and hitting is allowed.

We will see who this suits – and who it doesn’t.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown