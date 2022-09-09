WHAT a night BKB 28 turned out to be, just as I predicted

We saw one of THE great fights in bareknuckle boxing history at the O2 Arena last Saturday night.

Dan Podmore-Ryan Barrett will surely be up there with the best fights seen in any combat sport this year.

It really was jaw-dropping stuff.

We were all expecting Dan to hit the floor in that crazy opening round after Ryan smashed him with a sledgehammer right hand.

Ryan kept bouncing huge punches off his chin – and Dan kept taking them.

Only Dan knows how he stayed on his feet and then from nowhere he found a left hook and Ryan was badly dazed!

Robin Black has seen most things in combat sports and he was lost for words trying to describe what he was seeing.

At one point, he was saying: “This is crazy.”

The craziness went on in the second round until Ryan had to pull out after a punishing two minutes that had left him dazed and his hand badly swollen.

And to think, Dan and Ryan consider themselves to be friends!

That result made Dan a two-weight world champion and Barrie Jones became a three-weight world champion by beating Jimmy Sweeney in the rematch.

Not only that. Barrie also became the first fighter to beat Jimmy twice.

We wait to see what Jimmy decides to do next.

He has been a massive part of the growth of BKB™, using a unique style to bamboozle some top fighters, and whatever he decides to do next, we will back him all the way.

Jimmy will always be a part of BKB™

We move on to BKB™, a night when our fighters go toe to toe with the best from our partners across the pond, BYB Extreme.

Competition between us has been fierce – but good natured – since we started working together and we welcome back several familiar faces to fight for us, including Stanlee Wilson, who you may remember as a big-hitting heavyweight in the early days of BKB™

It looks like being another fun night!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown