Where There’s Muk There’s Brass

The Listed Aphrodite Fillies Stakes at 3.22pm from Newmarket has attracted a small but select field, and one look at the list of recent winners soon tells us that three-year-olds have won six of the last 10 renewals – and four of the last five.

If that trend continues then this seems to rest between the improving Eternal Pearl, and Ribblesdale Stakes fourth Mukaddamah, who looks the more sensible option. Slowly away at Royal Ascot she ran on at the one pace to be beaten less than four lengths at the line, and dropped in class this afternoon for the Roger Varian stable who are in great form lately, she may well get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mukaddamah 3.22pm Newmarket 11/4 Bet365