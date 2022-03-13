Warrior To Battle Home

Stats: Every winner finished in the first seven home on their last start though interestingly, not one winner in the 17 runnings finished second or third in their last race, despite 144 attempts. No winner carried less than ten-stone four, and we haven’t seen a winner officially rated lower than 114 – or higher than 139. Score in the last decade is 5-5 Ireland v the UK, though the Irish have won the last four renewals.

Thoughts: Word leaked out a long time ago that the Mullins camp were keeping their cards close to their chest with the ex-French trained Gaelic Warrior, who they feel is really well-handicapped hence not giving him a run before today to show how good he is – and get him reassessed to the detriment of his chances here. He does have to buck the stats from above having come home third at Auteuil last June, but stats are made to be broken I suppose and if he is as good as they think, he could win this pulling a cart. Petit Tonnerre has to carry top-weight but has done nothing wrong and could be serious danger to them all for Jonjo O’Neill and owner J P McManus, while Jamie Snowden has publicly stated he thinks Milldam is well-handicapped yet he is still available at a massive 33/1 for those who like a bigger price for their each-way chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gaelic Warrior 4.50pm Cheltenham 5/2 Bet365, William Hill, and others.