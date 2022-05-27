Stay Up Late To Back A Winner

Not a single Flat racing card in the UK or Ireland today (go figure), so I am pretty much forced to head south to Fontwell for my first suggestion today when U will take an each way risk on Hoot At Midnight.

The Sussex track has an unusual figure of eight configuration and as the only course and distance winner in the field that bodes well for her chances. She has won here off a mark of 81 and although well-beaten at Plumpton last time out, that was her first start in over five months I am hoping she will strip a lot fitter now. Sam Twiston-Davies keeps the mount, and I will be watching the market very carefully for signs of stable confidence before putting my money down.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hoot At Midnight 4.24pm Fontwell 7/1 Bet365