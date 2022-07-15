Summer Jumping Showpiece Can Go To The Youngster

I am not a huge fan of racing over jumps when the sun is shining but I cannot ignore the Market Rasen card this afternoon when they have put up some impressive prize money for the Summer Plate which is turn has attracted a decent field of up to 14 runners at the time of writing. I know that Fergal O’Brien thinks there is more to come from Mortlach who has won all three starts over fences by a total of 24 lengths and although he has been put up another 6lb by the handicapper I am hoping that he hasn’t really been tested yet, and can pull out more when needed.

His wins have at least proved he can jump and handle the summer going he seems sure to face this afternoon, and with Paddy Brennan in the saddle once again I am expecting a huge run. Those looking for a bigger price could do a lot worse than Peregrine Run who is over from Ireland, but he has to give 9lb and five years to my suggestion, and I feel that may well be too much to ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mortlach 3.14pm Market Rasen 9/2 most bookmakers