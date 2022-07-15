BKB™ is growing and growing – just as I always said it would!

We already have plans to stage a show in America later this year and it looks like we are heading to Thailand as well.

We have been negotiating with the Thais for several months and we should be able to make an announcement in the next few weeks.

Muay Thai champions are legends in Thailand and I know there will be a huge market for our sport over there.

That gives our fighters extra incentive to impress on our shows. There are plane tickets to Thailand up for grabs!

We have already sent several fighters to the States to fight and Paul Hilz will be the next.

He’s going to Florida next month to compete as part of the link up between BKB™ and Backyard Boxing Extreme.

We give fighters opportunities other companies simply can’t give them.

We are all gearing up for BKB 27 a week on Saturday (JULY 23).

The UFC are holding a show in the same building on the same night – and tickets are selling well for both.

We have followed the UFC blueprint of not dealing with agents and looking to make the 50-50 fights that fans want to see.

We aren’t here to build fighters’ records, we want to give the crowds value for money by making good fights.

BKB™ was born because we were sick of going to pro gloved boxing shows and knowing who would win every fight.

We wanted to put the excitement back into going to shows – and we have done that.

We’ve done it by putting together 50-50 fights that guarantee action and usually end in a knockout.

I can guarantee a night of that at the O2 Arena a week on Saturday, so make sure you get a ticket if you haven’t got one already.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown