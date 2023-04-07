TOUGH DRAW FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMP IN MUNICH.

HUMPHRIES TO FACE DOLAN OR DE ZWAAN IN MUNICH OPENER

Luke Humphries will begin his defence of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix against either Brendan Dolan or Jeffrey de Zwaan, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event now confirmed.

Zenith in Munich will play host to the fourth PDC European Tour event of 2023 over the Easter weekend, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize from April 8-10.

This weekend’s action will see top seed Humphries return to action, after he was forced to miss out on both the European Darts Open and International Darts Open through illness.

The world number six, who won four European Tour titles last year, will meet either Dolan or De Zwaan in Sunday’s second round.

Gerwyn Price will also headline the weekend’s proceedings as he sets his sights on a third consecutive European Tour title.

Saturday’s first round – which will be broadcast through PDCTV, Viaplay and DAZN – will feature 16 matches across two sessions, including a clash between veteran duo Simon Whitlock and Steve Beaton.

Five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld will play three-time European Tour title winner Ian White in another intriguing tussle, while Germany’s number one Gabriel Clemens faces Swedish qualifier Oskar Lukasiak.

European Champion Ross Smith will take on German favourite Florian Hempel in his opener, with Masters champion Chris Dobey pitted against Spain’s Tony Martinez.

Newly crowned UK Open champion Andrew Gilding will begin his campaign against Poland’s Tytus Kanik, while two-time TV title winner Daryl Gurney meets Scottish star Cameron Menzies.

Dolan and De Zwaan collide in Saturday afternoon’s penultimate tie, before Jim Williams opens the evening session against Vincent van der Voort – who is making his first European Tour appearance of 2023.

The 16 seeded players enter the fray in Sunday’s second round, as Humphries begins his title defence alongside some of the sport’s top names.

Price – who overhauled Peter Wright to become the second most successful player in European Tour history last weekend – will open his bid for a third straight title against White or Van Barneveld.

Mario Vandenbogaerde or Adam Warner will await World Champion Michael Smith in round two, with Dimitri Van den Bergh facing a potential showdown against his Premier League rival Dobey.

Clemens will play second seed Damon Heta if he overcomes Lukasiak on Saturday, while two-time European Champion Rob Cross kicks off his title tilt against Andy Boulton or Keane Barry.

February’s Baltic Sea Darts Open champion Dave Chisnall will face former Grand Slam champion Scott Waites or Germany’s Dragutin Horvat, with fifth seed Nathan Aspinall up against Gurney or Menzies.

World number two Wright will play Alan Soutar or Lee Evans for a place in round three, while UK Open champion Gilding could take on Jonny Clayton in a blockbuster second round tussle.

Meanwhile, fresh from reaching his first European Tour semi-final in Riesa last Sunday, Germany’s number two Martin Schindler will lock horns with Williams or Van der Voort in his Munich opener.

Following Sunday’s second round, the last 16 will take place on Monday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2023 Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix

Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(6) Michael Smith v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Adam Warner

(11) Gerwyn Price v Ian White/Raymond van Barneveld

(3) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Keane Barry

(14) Josh Rock v Jules van Dongen/Berry van Peer

(7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Matt Campbell/Callan Rydz

(10) Danny Noppert v Robert Owen/Liam Maendl-Lawrance

(2) Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens/Oskar Lukasiak

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey/Tony Martinez

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney/Cameron Menzies

(12) Martin Schindler v Jim Williams/Vincent van der Voort

(4) Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites/Dragutin Horvat

(13) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding/Tytus Kanik

(8) Peter Wright v Alan Soutar/Lee Evans

(9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Florian Hempel

(1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Jeffrey De Zwaan

(16) Jose de Sousa v Simon Whitlock/Steve Beaton

Schedule of Play

Saturday April 8

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Jules van Dongen v Berry van Peer

Alan Soutar v Lee Evans

Matt Campbell v Callan Rydz

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Adam Warner

Andy Boulton v Keane Barry

Scott Waites v Dragutin Horvat

Brendan Dolan v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Andrew Gilding v Tytus Kanik

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jim Williams v Vincent van der Voort

Daryl Gurney v Cameron Menzies

Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton

Ross Smith v Florian Hempel

Robert Owen v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey v Tony Martinez

Gabriel Clemens v Oskar Lukasiak

Sunday April 9

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock v Van Dongen/Van Peer

Dave Chisnall v Waites/Horvat

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Campbell/Rydz

Rob Cross v Boulton/Barry

Jonny Clayton v Gilding/Kanik

Joe Cullen v R Smith/Hempel

Nathan Aspinall v Gurney/Menzies

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Beaton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dobey/Martinez

Danny Noppert v Owen/Maendl-Lawrance

Michael Smith v Vandenbogaerde/Warner

Gerwyn Price v White/Van Barneveld

Damon Heta v Clemens/Lukasiak

Peter Wright v Soutar/Evans

Martin Schindler v Williams/Van der Voort

Luke Humphries v Dolan/De Zwaan

Monday April 10

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Monday’s games played in Draw Bracket order

German Darts Grand Prix Roll of Honour

2017 Michael van Gerwen

2018 Michael van Gerwen

2019 Michael van Gerwen

2022 Luke Humphries

Photo credit PDC