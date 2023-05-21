The Walls Are Closing In…

On a strange day the two I have found could not be very much different, with the first running in the 2.40pm at Wolverhampton over the minimum trip of five furlongs.

Red Walls looks a bit of value here after coming home fourth at Chelmsford when he was swamped late on after possibly being sent into the lead a fraction too early.

Less than two lengths off the winner that day, connections try a visor for the first time this afternoon, and has he has won four races off higher handicap marks, if the headgear helps him focus we may well see another winning performance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Red Walls 2.40pm Wolverhampton 6/1 BetUK