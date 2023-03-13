The Rest Of The Cheltenham Card

Race Two: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

With six of the last 10 winners, the Brits will be hoping they can keep the prize this side of the Irish Sea once again, and a quick look through the stats will soon tell you that historically, Thyme Hill is up against it (no nine year old has won this in the last 25 year). That is a shame, and I still think he can run well regardless if he irons out his occasionally suspect jumping, but whether he can cope with Gerri Colombe who some close to the Elliott yard see as the banker of the meeting, is open to question. Unbeaten after a point-to-point, two bumpers, two hurdles, and three races over fences, we really have no idea just how good he can be, but we do know he stayed on well over shorter to win the Scilly Isles Chase at Sandown last month, and if he can brush up on the odd novicey error they can all make on occasion, then he may well land the odds this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gerri Colombe 2.10pm Cheltenham 13/8 Boylesports

Race Three: Coral Cup

A huge field is virtually assured here, though don’t be surprised if we see something come home at a huge price, with winners at 33/1 and 50/1 in the last two years, both under claiming jockeys who took a few pounds off their backs. I have gone though a long list of stats (which I won’t bore you with) to knock it down one at a time and have ended up with a shortlist of four who fit the majority of the winners over the last 25 years. They are HMS Seahorse, Watch House Cross, San Salvador, and Riaan, and with the first named expected to improve for his first start after a gelding operation, and with more room to improve at the age of five, he will be my pick each way – though I may well play them all in penny exotics for a bit of added fun (tricasts etc).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Wy HMS Seahorse 2.50pm Cheltenham 10/1 most bookmakers

Race Four: Queen Mother Champion Chase

This may be the big race of Day Two but I struggle to see a real standout horse among the two mile chasers at present, with early favourite Energumene comfortably beaten here in late January. I suspect this may be a bit more open than the odds suggest, and if Editeur Du Gite improves again as hoped, there is no reason why he cannot run a huge race. Trained near me by Gary Moore, he had the Irish challenger a long way adrift of him when winning here by a head from Edwardstone in January, and as they all meet on the same terms here, there is no real reason why he cannot confirm that form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Editeur Du Gite 3.30pm Cheltenham 11/2 most bookmakers

Race Five: Cross Country Chase

A proper “marmite” of a race with plenty of punters I know completely non-plussed by any contest on the cross country course. Whatever your view, it is now part and parcel of the Festival, and everyone should take note that we haven’t seen a winner at a double figure price since back in 2015, so it is more punter friendly than many of the other contests this week. I do appreciate that Delta Work won this last season, and for that reason alone he deserves his place at the head of the betting, but 5/4 looks too skinny to me and I prefer hid stable companion Galvin. Rated 7lb or more superior to all of his rivals here, he won the National Hunt Chase here in 2021 and was fourth in the Gold Cup last season, though he has gone off the boil a little since. I am hoping but not confident that these very different fences will rekindle his love of the game, and if that is the case, he could well prove a class apart this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Galvin 4.10pm Cheltenham 5/2 William Hill