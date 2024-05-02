The Appleby Way

Once again the Charlie Appleby yard are winning plenty of races and they have another in with a solid chance in the shape of Castle Way ahead of the 4.10pm. He did disappoint when fourth in a Group Two at Meydan in Dubai in March, but he produced a poor scope afterwards and a line can be put through that effort.

He won a Group Three here in July before finishing second in the Group Two Great Voltigeur Stakes behind St Leger winner Continuous at York, and a repeat of either of those runs may prove more than good enough here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Castle Way 4.10pm Newmarket 3/1 most bookmakers