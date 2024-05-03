FightZone Welcomes Heavyweight Sensation Adrian “The Next” King to the Family

FightZone, the premier destination for boxing fans worldwide, is thrilled to announce the signing of the dynamic heavyweight prospect Adrian “The Next” King to our roster of elite fighters.

Standing tall at 6′ 6″ with a commanding reach of 83″, Adrian King brings an impressive record and an unwavering dedication to the sport. With a weight of 17 stone 5lbs, he embodies the true essence of a heavyweight contender. King, a proud supporter of Hull City, carries his city’s spirit into the ring, backed by a love for reggae music and an unparalleled commitment to his craft.

In a statement released today, Adrian King expressed his excitement about joining the FightZone family. “I’m delighted to sign a promotional contract with FightZone,” said King. “After sitting down with Dennis and the team, I was impressed and excited about the plans they have for my future and the future of the company, not only in the U.K. but across the world.”

Known for his dedication and determination, King added, “I’m very grateful for this opportunity and will continue to do what I’ve been doing since I first walked into the boxing gym, being 100% dedicated 100% of the time. I realise this is a fantastic opportunity, and I will grasp it with both hands.”

Adrian “The Next” King’s next bout is scheduled for May 24th at York Hall London and July 20th in Beverly near Hull. This hometown showdown promises to electrify fans in attendance, who can watch live on FightZone and all partner platforms.

Dennis Hobson, Steven Crump and Stephen Vaughan, Co-owners of FightZone, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Here at FightZone, we are delighted to have signed Adrian King, a young, exciting heavyweight. We look forward to working with him and his manager and trainer, Curtis Woodhouse, to develop the future of heavyweight boxing, the next heavyweight king.”

Curtis Woodhouse, a former professional footballer who transitioned into the world of professional boxing in 2006, swiftly rose to glory, seizing the prestigious title of British light-welterweight champion. With a storied journey of triumph and resilience, Woodhouse now brings a wealth of unparalleled experience and expertise to Adrian King’s corner, igniting the flames of excitement and anticipation for the battles ahead.

Curtis stated, “I’m really happy this deal between FightZone and Adrian has been struck. I feel it’s a perfect match. Having sat down with Dennis and the team, I noticed their vision for Adrian aligned with mine. “

“Having trained Adrian since he was 14, I have watched him grow as an athlete and a young man. My main priority is to look after and nurture him the best I can, and having known Dennis for many years, I trust this partnership can blossom.”

“Adrian has an exceptionally bright future ahead of him, and I trust Dennis and FightZone to move him at the right pace and direction; we are looking forward to what we hope will be a long and successful partnership.”

Adrian King’s addition to the FightZone family strengthens our ethos and vision, further solidifying our commitment to showcasing the best talent in the sport and delivering unparalleled entertainment to fans worldwide.

Join us on July 20th as Adrian “The Next” King steps into the ring, poised to make his mark on the heavyweight division. Stay tuned to FightZone for all the latest updates and exclusive content leading up to the event.