Run For Your Life

Off to Newmarket this afternoon weather permitting and an interesting card to kick start the weekend. The 3.35pm looks an interesting contest with Boiling Pont heading the early betting, but I am happy enough to take a chance on Indian Run instead at a better price.

He won two of his four starts as a two-year-old including the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York before finding the company too rich and the softer ground against him in the Dewhurst when last behind City Of Troy.

He seems worth another chance to me remembering this is a Listed race (so he has already proved himself in richer company), and if he is ready to go he looks the value call.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Indian Run 3.35pm Newmarket 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook