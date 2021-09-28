The Drinks Are On Taverner

Nurseries, handicap for two-year-olds, are notoriously difficult to solve but I am pretty hopeful we have a winner in the shape of the William Haggas trained Penywern Taverner in the 4.30pm at Lingfield if I have all my ducks in a row.

Last time out at Yarmouth, the son of Slade Power showed a big improvement when coming home a three and a quarter length second over this trip, but that only tells part of the story. Slowly away, he lost not one but both front shoes, which will not have helped his cause one iota, and although upped a couple of pounds by the handicapper (which seems harsh, by the way), if he can get away on level terms here he has an excellent chance of a first career success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Penywern Taverner 4.30pm Lingfield 3/1 Bet365