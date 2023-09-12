The Drinks Could Be On Johannes

And here we go, with day one of the Doncaster St Leger meeting, leading up to the final and fifth classic of the season. Before then we have some meaty contests to get involved with, and the 2.25pm has attracted a high-class field which comes as no big surprise with the £147,540 on offer to the winner more that some Group races have been paying out recently. The weights carried are calculated via a convoluted formula that includes the sales price of sire progeny plus or minus group successes less a sex allowance – but that is all to much for me and I will simply weigh in with the tried and trusted calculation of Aidan O’Brien plus Ryan Moore = plenty of winners!

Johannes Brahms still looked very immature on his third start following a maiden win at Naas and a Listed second in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot when worried out of it in the Gimcrack at York last month, but that was a Group Two, and he seems likely to have improvement to come once his mind is in the right place. Add in a host of Group One entries and it seems fair to assume they think a fair bit of him, and this may be little more than a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Johannes Brahms 2.25pm Doncaster 2/1 most bookmakers