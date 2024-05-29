The Era Of A New Dawn

My second suggestion this Thursday runs at Carlisle when I am expecting a big run from Jesmond Dawn, despite his maiden status.

Well-backed and sent off favourite last time out here, he pulled too hard for his own good before coming home third to Blufferonthebus and Oceanic Wonder, who both re-oppose this evening. 11lb better off with the winner I can see that form being turned around assuming he settles better, and although he has half a length to find with Tim Easterby’s runner, I think he can better than rival too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jesmond Dawn 7.25pm Carlisle 6/1 Bet365