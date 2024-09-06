New Bonuses vs Loyalty Bonuses at Casinos: Which is Better?

Anyone who has signed up to one or more fully licensed and regulated online casino websites from their preferred PC or mobile device will already be familiar with the incredible number of bonuses often available for new and existing members.

I’ve claimed countless new player welcome bonuses, which are also commonly referred to as sign-up bonuses, pretty much every time I sign up to a new site. I also tend to claim as many other ongoing bonuses as possible.

On this page, I will be discussing the differences between new player bonuses and loyalty bonuses to determine which are better.

What’s the difference between a new player bonus and a loyalty bonus at online casinos?

The main difference between a new player welcome bonus and a loyalty bonus is that the former can usually only be claimed when your new online casino account has been activated. It’s a one-time offer that can only be unlocked when depositing real money for the first time on the site you just joined.

A loyalty bonus is for existing members who have already claimed their sign-up bonus. Loyalty rewards, bonuses, and promotional offers are ongoing; the more you play, the more you get rewarded.

What are the main types of new player and loyalty bonuses?

Whether it’s a new player welcome bonus or a loyalty bonus, the main types of bonuses that I’ve come across on today’s safest UK Gambling Commission-licensed sites are the following:

Free spins bonuses – you get a certain number of free spins (FS) to try out selected slots in the real money mode

Matching deposit bonuses – the amount of money the casino operator is willing to match your deposit by

No deposit bonuses – either free spins or a free cash bonus. These ones don’t require a deposit to be unlocked

Cashback bonus – the casino operator will give you daily, weekly or monthly cashback on your net losses (perhaps 10% or 20% cashback)

Do I have to claim online casino bonuses?

The thing about online casino bonuses is that you don’t have to accept them. When they are offered, you have the option to accept or decline.

The wagering requirements (also known as rollover, playthrough or turnover requirements) attached to their bonuses are among the lowest in the industry, which is why I always take advantage of their latest offers whenever I'm looking for somewhere new to play.

The wagering requirements (also known as rollover, playthrough or turnover requirements) attached to their bonuses are among the lowest in the industry, which is why I always take advantage of their latest offers whenever I’m looking for somewhere new to play.

Most of them come with a 30x, 35x, 40x or 50x wagering requirement attached. I tend to avoid bonuses with a higher-than-50x wagering requirement attached. The lower the number, the better it is for you, and the quicker you will be able to complete them within the deadline stated in the terms and conditions.

If you decline the bonus but then decide you want to claim it, unfortunately, it’s too late. The offer will have already expired. In other words, make the right decision when it’s offered to you because you can’t claim it later as it will no longer be on the table.

What is better, new player welcome bonuses or loyalty bonuses?

There is no right or wrong answer here. As mentioned, welcome bonuses are designed to entice new players, so they are often far more lucrative than loyalty bonuses. However, with that in mind, welcome bonuses can only be claimed once.

I’ve found that ongoing loyalty rewards bonuses for existing members can be claimed daily (from daily login bonuses), weekly, and monthly throughout the year on most sites. In other words, they are never-ending, although they aren’t typically worth as much as the initial sign-up bonus.

Therefore, welcome bonuses are great because they can be worth hundreds or even thousands in your preferred fiat currency or cryptocurrency, and many of today’s most trusted sites offer 50 to 300 or more free spins.

In comparison, ongoing loyalty bonuses may only offer 1-10 free spins, typically valued at around $/€/£0.10 or $/€/£0.20 per spin, or free cash bonuses worth as little as $/€/£0.10 to $/€/£5.00.

Despite them not being worth as much, these relatively low-valued loyalty bonuses all add up over time, and although they may not seem like much, those 1-10 free spins or the $/€/£0.50 cash bonus that you receive can be used to play games in the real money mode, where you can potentially win even more money.

Also, the more you play in the real money mode, the more loyalty points you can earn, which can eventually be exchanged for things like cold, hard cash and free spins.

Important things to remember when claiming any online casino bonuses

Here are a few useful tips for newcomers looking to take advantage of online casino bonuses.

When claiming free spins or free cash bonuses, it’s important to remember that your bonus winnings are usually capped at a certain amount.

For example, if you receive a free $/€/£2.00 cash bonus, your winnings from this bonus may be capped at $/€/£20, $/€/£50.00, $/€/£200 or $/€/£500. Each casino and promotion is different.

I also strongly suggest that you read the terms and conditions attached to your bonuses to ensure you get the most out of them. The Ts and Cs tell you how long you have to complete the wagering requirements, which games will help you get them cleared quicker than others, how long you have until the bonus expires, and which payment methods are included/excluded from the promotional offer.

Also, to ensure you remain within your budget, gamble responsibly and set as many safer gambling tools as possible.

Final thoughts

I would also suggest only claiming one bonus at a time and never leaving it too late before you start completing your wagering requirements. Finally, only casino bonuses from reputable sites that are fully licensed and regulated by one or more mid to top-tier licensing authorities.