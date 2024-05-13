Summer targets emerge for Arsenal as Arteta aims to close gap with elite

Despite serving up plenty of entertainment over the course of the season, Arsenal’s shortage of quality was exposed during the Champions League quarter-final knockout loss to Bayern Munich. The Gunners aren’t too far away, though, and the progress under Mikel Arteta has been evident.

Although there has been an evolution under the talented Spanish coach, the North London giants are in need of some reinforcements in the summer. The project the club appear to be firmly committed to didn’t end when the likes of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice joined the party, with the clubs’ hierarchy hoping to pull off a long-term strategy that will eventually see them compete with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid for major trophies on a more consistent basis.

Stumbling in the league against the likes of Aston Villa and being exposed against European behemoths like Bayern highlighted the Gunners’ need for further shrewd business in the summer. Arsenal continue to restructure their backroom staff with a new head of recruitment set to be appointed, highlighting that there is a strong desire to build on the momentum they’ve shown in recent years and mount a more serious push next season, particularly in Europe.

Of course, Arsenal are currently fighting it out at the top of the Premier League table, but there is a feeling among pundits and fans alike that they're still behind the competition. it's a side that is still short in key areas of the pitch. the Gunners' squad doesn't require major surgery but more an additional sprinkling of quality to continue their climb to the very top of the tree.

With the club’s hierarchy undoubtedly already making various moves and assessing some of football’s hottest talents, let’s assess some early names that are linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer months.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Bruno Guimaraes

One of the Premier League’s top midfield players, Newcastle United, are expected to have their resolve tested over Bruno Guimaraes in the summer. Despite recently purchasing a £4 million house in the north-east, the Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park. Arsenal are one side in the frame, especially as the Magpies are walking a financial fair play tightrope that could result in them needing to raise some funds and shift numerous players off their books. With the likes of Thomas Partey, who is expected to depart the club in the near future, targeting a quality player in the shape of Bruno Guimaraes makes a lot of sense.

Ollie Watkins would be a statement-signing

Currently vying to finish top scorer in the Premier League, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is a striker Arsenal have been linked with once again. The dynamic England forward would command a big fee, but he’s the type of acquisition that the Gunners are reportedly chasing, especially as Arsenal are in need of another option up front. Watkins would surely be tempted by a move to the Emirates, although Unai Emery’s side would be resistant to letting him leave the club, particularly given the fascinating project that is unfolding at Villa Park under the former Arsenal manager.

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Benjamin Sesko

If a deal for Ollie Watkins is tough to get over the line, then a move for Benjamin Sesko could be on the cards. According to reports, the RB Leipzig forward is attracting plenty of interest, with the Gunners watching his progress for a good while now. Sesko joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer and has shone this season, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances at the time of writing. The 20-year-old has big potential and is a player Arteta could look to develop alongside the club’s cohort of bright sparks. A current Slovenian international, attempting to snap up Benjamin Sesko, could be on the agenda for the Premier League challengers.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is reportedly on their wishlist

Although injuries have hindered his progress somewhat, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is one of the most exciting talents in English football right now. Calm in possession and an all-around technically gifted player, Olise has been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, given his high ceiling. Aged just 22, Olise’s potential is immense, and although the Eagles would be reluctant to sell arguably their most gifted professional, fending off any interest from the Gunners could prove to be tricky, especially as Michael Olise is reportedly open to a move away from Palace to a bigger side in Europe.

Ivan Toney rumours won’t go away

Unlike the aforementioned Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney is a Premier League striker Arsenal will find easier to acquire. The Brentford man has been angling for a move away from the Bees for a while now, and the Gunners appear to be at the front of the queue. A physical presence with an eye for goal, Toney would comfortably slot into Arsenal’s side and provide an element in attack that many experts feel the Gunners lack. Kai Havertz has provided a physical presence up top for Arsenal by operating in a false nine position this season at times, but Toney is a more out-and-out striker who knows how to lead the line in a highly competitive Premier League competition. The former Peterborough United star won’t come cheap, though, but he’s the type of signing that could change the game for the Gunners next season.