BKB 28 is now only hours away

I’m sure if you have a ticket for the O2 Arena on Saturday night or tune in to watch on www.fite.tv you won’t be disappointed.

I’ve said before I believe it’s our best show yet and I’m sure the fighters will deliver.

Barrie Jones-Jimmy Sweeney isn’t just a big fight for BKB™, it’s a big fight for combat sports.

Jimmy has been at the top for so long, but where does he go if Barrie beats him again ?

Barrie spoke very well of Jimmy in an interview this week. Remember that Barrie had a successful gloved career before switching to BKB™, fighting world champions Souleymane M’Baye and Kell Brook.

Barrie said that should Jimmy box in the pro gloved ranks, he has the skills and toughness to make an impact and he would know having fought at the highest level.

Barrie could face a best-ever version of the Irishman this weekend.

Jimmy has shown in his BKB career that he is at his best in rematches when he is up against it and his career is on the line.

What a fight it should be!

There’s more world-title action when Ryan Barrett and Dan Podmore meet for the vacant cruiserweight belt.

Dan is looking to become only the third fighter in BKB™ history to become a two-weight world champion.

Top graffiti artist Disney.B32 painted a tribute to Dan on a wall in Birmingham after he won the world heavyweight title in January, which is fantastic recognition for Dan and BKB™.

Callan Harley has had similar recognition in Peterborough and he’s also in action on Saturday night and there’s also a huge heavyweight fight to look forward to.

Quentin Domingos made a huge impression on his BKB™ debut in April, beating Charlie Milner inside a round.

On Saturday night, he faces Shane McPhilbin, a hard-as-nails former British gloved champion from Nottingham.

That has the makings of a thriller!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown