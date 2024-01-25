VAN DEN BERGH OPENS AGAINST PRICE AS LITTLER FACES VAN DUIJVENBODE IN TOTO DUTCH DARTS MASTERS

Reigning champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will open his defence of the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters title against Gerwyn Price on Friday, while young gun Luke Littler takes on Dirk van Duijvenbode when the World Series event begins in Den Bosch.

Belgian star Van den Bergh took victory in 2022 when the Dutch Darts Masters was previously staged as part of the PDC’s World Series of Darts.

He has drawn former World Champion Gerwyn Price in a tasty first round tie for this weekend’s tournament at De Maaspoort in Den Bosch.

Teenage sensation Littler made a stunning World Series debut with a nine-darter on his way to victory in the Bahrain Darts Masters last weekend, and the 17-year-old will meet Dutch star Van Duijvenbode in their opener.

World Champion Luke Humphries has drawn Jermaine Wattimena in another high-profile first round tie, with the winner set to face Littler or Van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals.

Dutch legend Michael van Gerwen, the world number two, has drawn experienced compatriot Vincent van der Voort, while five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld plays Rob Cross.

Third seed Michael Smith will take on Dutch prospect Gian van Veen in their first round tie, while former UK Open champions Nathan Aspinall and Danny Noppert clash and Peter Wright faces emerging star Kevin Doets.

Meanwhile, the eventual winner of the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters on Saturday night will be presented with the Toon Greebe Trophy, which was unveiled at Thursday’s event launch at Den Bosch Town Hall.

Greebe – who lived in Den Bosch – competed twice in the PDC World Championship during a career which spanned 15 years, but passed away in October 2023.

“Toon was a very popular player and I know he’s missed by many people,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“It is fitting that we can honour his memory with the introduction of the Toon Greebe Trophy for the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters in his home town this weekend.”

The TOTO Dutch Darts Masters sees 16 players competing on January 26-27 at De Maaspoort, with coverage in the Netherlands on Viaplay and RTL7.

Global coverage includes ITV4 in the UK, DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV.

2024 TOTO Dutch Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Luke Littler v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

(4) Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright v Kevin Doets

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Vincent van der Voort

Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld

(3) Michael Smith v Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Session Schedule

Friday January 26 (1900 local time)

First Round x8

Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Peter Wright v Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith v Gian van Veen

Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Littler v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Vincent van der Voort

Saturday January 26 (1900 local time)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

First Round – Best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 13 legs

Final – Best of 15 legs